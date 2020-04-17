14 Ways To Fake Dewy Skin When Your Wine Habit Has Other Plans

Unlike the sprawling green expanse of some large, immaculate garden we wish we had access to, however, we don't wake up at the crack of dawn looking bright, luminous, and (ugh) moist. It takes a village — or, at the very least, a well-stocked makeup bag — to replicate that condensation-like glow, particularly when the only condensation in your life right now is the kind that rolls down the outside of a chilled wine bottle when you've left it out on the counter for too long.