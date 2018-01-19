16 On-Sale Designer Buys For a Luxe 2018

These luxury leftovers are anything but. While most retailers are focusing their efforts on displaying pretty spring arrivals, we're keeping an eye on the cheap horizon — the sale section. Sure, you may have already flipped through all the pages of discounted designer goods just last month, but if you've had the foresight to be patient, now is the time to strike. Because as retailers see the sale season — and their stock of merchandise — peter out, that's when the deep clearances finally begin. And those 40% off cuts from December will seem like nothing compared to the 60% and over discounts you can find now.