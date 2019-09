Brand loyalty is a constant topic of discussion — and for good reason. Why do certain companies strike a cord with us, while others fall flat? "The reason we advocate brands in our lives are the reasons we advocate friends in our lives. That is, we genuinely like them," Jeff Mancini, director of digital strategy for Interbrand, a company that consults with brands, told Forbes. "We feel for brands similarly to the way we feel for friends." It's certainly true for celebrities — Rihanna and BFF Adam Selma n, Lady Gaga and the late Alexander McQueen , and just about every model and Alexander Wang — but not everyone thinks it's that simple.