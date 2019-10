PSA: It’s Clog Season — & Here Are The Best Pairs

It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and thanks to a resurrection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior , where the style reappeared on the house’s runway in 2018 — for the first time since 1954 — we are officially entering the era of the clog. (Again.) If this news doesn’t get your heart racing, don’t worry. Clogs have been lumped into the category of “ugly” footwear whose appeal takes a bit longer to sink in, which is why we see fall 2019 as the shoe's big chance to finally breakthrough into the mainstream. And guess what? Clog season is officially here.