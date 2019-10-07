PSA: It’s Clog Season — & Here Are The Best Pairs

It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and thanks to a resurrection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, where the style reappeared on the house’s runway in 2018 — for the first time since 1954 — we are officially entering the era of the clog. (Again.) If this news doesn’t get your heart racing, don’t worry. Clogs have been lumped into the category of “ugly” footwear whose appeal takes a bit longer to sink in, which is why we see fall 2019 as the shoe's big chance to finally breakthrough into the mainstream. And guess what? Clog season is officially here.
The #cloglife gained momentum at Dior, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Designers like Salvatore Ferragamo, Jacquemus, and Isabel Marant have all shown them in recent seasons. The shoes have been given a modern spin and are being paired with everything from slouchy suits to shearling jackets and knee-grazing stockings. Still, it’s not just a runway look — elsewhere, cult clog brands are still producing handmade classics in materials both unexpected and understated. Click through to see all of our favorite pairs for autumn, styled with sparkly tights to wool socks and bare toes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.