I'm 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On A 4/20 Weekend Trip To Denver

2:45 p.m. – We are starting to get hungry so we stop at a sushi restaurant. P orders a beer and some miso soup, I order water and a house salad. We split gyoza and two rolls ($48.11). P pays but we are combining all costs for the trip. It took over an hour to get our food but we made good use of the time by talking. I love my brother and I also love the intellectual and enlightened conversations you have while under the influence of marijuana. We talk about our parents, how we are pattern-breakers, and how much pressure he feels to lead a specific type of life (take over the family business, work all day everyday like our dad, settle down to raise a family etc.). He wants to travel, discover what he’s passionate about, and then find a career in that field. We’re very fortunate to have such supportive parents so he’s been figuring himself out for the last year. We talk about a plan and how he can move forward in life all while maintaining happiness. $48.11