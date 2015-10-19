In recent years, denim has decided to not be so boring. Gone are the days of simple skinny jeans. Instead, subtle rips, frayed edges, or — for those who dare — sequins decorate the fronts and bottoms of our favorite pairs of denim. The thing is, though, the backside of said pants has become all about sublety. No more embellished logos, super-bold stitching, or colorful designs that add flair and show off just what brand we can't get enough of. But why? Why have our jean back pockets gotten so boring? Dressing today may be all about minimalism, but we're missing the decorated denim of yesteryear big-time.



We think it's time brands started looking back at the embroidered pocket. For some inspiration, we've compiled nine of the most iconic ones. They have us reminiscing about our middle and high school days and wanting to dig through our childhood closets for that old-school pair of True Religion flares — stat. You know you want to, too.