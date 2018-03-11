You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If you know of luxury footwear brand Dear Frances, you probably associate the label with its most popular style, the Spirit Boot. Worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emma Roberts (just to name a few), the brand's ankle-height chunky-heeled boot has become a cult favorite since launching in 2016, selling out time and time again.
And Dear Frances' most recent launch, the Ayr Mule, is sure to catch on just as quickly. It's an updated take on the brand’s traditional mule, inspired by Danish mid-century modern furniture and featuring curved leather detailing and a unique tortoise Plexiglas heel. That it comes in neutral colors — black and olive — will only add to the sell-out factor. And not only can we envision this style on the same It-girl set, spurring sales, but get this: Only 50 pairs of each colorway are being produced.
It's the perfect spring transition shoe for everyone that's been loving (or coveting) the Spirit Boot all winter long. Click ahead to shop the sure-to-sell-out shoes for yourself, and keep going for some similar options from other brands — we're sure Dear Frances' limited quantities are already waning.