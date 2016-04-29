Arguably one of the best parts of the winter-to-spring transition is getting to ditch your clunky black boots for some open-toe sandals and lightweight sneakers. But shoe brand Dear Frances is making a case for the year-round bootie — and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emma Roberts (amongst others) are getting on board.
Though it may not immediately seem like it, a heeled, mid-ankle black boot is actually the perfect piece of transitional footwear — with distressed jeans and a light jacket, these classic leather Spirit boots will look just as good as they do on the It Girls ahead — and you won't have to totally swap out your shoe collection as soon as the weather changes.
By offering some of its key styles all year round (and naming it the "timeless" grouping), Dear Frances is aiming to promote an offering you can wear 365 days a year — because that's what, according to the company, the people want: "The Timeless Edit was a response to a growing demand for the core styles within our collections, designer Jane Frances told Refinery29. "It is a permanent selection of our most popular and versatile styles, including a range of slimline ankle boots, fine heels, mules, and slides."
The question is: Will you be keeping your black boots within arms reach this spring and summer? Click on to see how Kendall, Bella, and Emma are wearing them. Then, shop this celeb-approved pair for yourself.
