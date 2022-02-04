An Exclusive Discount On Dame Sex Toys That Rivals A Black Friday Sale

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off everything from Dame with exclusive promo code R29VIBES, now through Sunday, February 6, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Excuse me Dame, but what kind of sorcery is this?! [The Aer] is absolutely mind-blowing every single time. You’ve created a masterpiece.
Dame Reviewer
It’s no secret that we love Dame's Aer suction vibrator. Among both readers and editors, this chic toy is top-rated for a reason — and it’s not just the product’s beautiful, unobtrusive design. Rec Room writer Mary Frances Knapp called it "so light and ergonomic that it felt like a natural extension of my palm, traveling around my clit as if it had been there before and instantly getting me to relax." The Aer uses pulses of ... air (!) to create a soft seal around your clit that will make you feel like you're getting some very good oral — no partner needed.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 357 reviews.
Reviewers say: "Excuse me Dame, but what kind of sorcery is this?! I have never experienced such an … experience as the Aer has given me. It is absolutely mind-blowing every single time. You’ve created a masterpiece." — Jenny, Dame Reviewer
Dame's newest toy, Com, is an ergonomic take on the traditional ramrod-straight wand vibrator. Created with its customers' needs in mind, this toy delivers where others have failed: it's comfortable and powerful. "We spoke with customers, we tried every wand on the market, and ultimately identified the need for a light, one-handed wand that was not intimidating or overpowering,” CEO Alexandra Fine told Refinery29. Angled to perfection to hit you right where you want it without much effort on your part; all you gotta do is sit back and ... well, cum.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 22 reviews.
Reviewers say: "Color was fabulous, like a beautiful spring flower! Vibrations were on point, I love ... the different settings (though I love to go full steam with just steady vibrating). I think the curve of the wand was so key, both for solo play and partner sex. Amazing toy with an awesome range of activities!!" — Caroline, Dame reviewer
Everything you need for a sensual Valentine's night is packed into this giftable, heart-shaped box. The limited-edition bundle includes all of your faves: two vibes — the hands-free Eva and the flexible Pom — and two pleasure care products — the bestselling aloe-based lube Alu and the intense Arousal Serum. (If you're not one for sweetly packaged, convenient bundles, keep scrolling to read a breakdown of what’s in the box.)
A little device for all your multi-tasking orgasmic needs. Dame's hands-free clitoral vibe Eva stays in place for some intense clit action during penetration or while you do literally anything else. Eva's flexible wings tuck snugly under the labia for a comfortable and secure experience.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 975 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I was really skeptical about it staying in place during couples time — turns out I was completely wrong! Stays where you want it and does what it needs to. Very satisfied with this." — Beth, Dame reviewer
From a hands-free vibe to one that fits perfectly in your palm, the Pom is a super-soft, flexible, waterproof vibrator. It has 5 different patterns and intensities that are perfect for both targeted close-contact clitoris action or broad stimulation.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 823 reviews.
Reviewers say: "Wow! I love this vibrator. I love the wider range of intensities for each of the patterns. It’s also SO soft. Easy to clean. Easy to use during penetration since it is so low profile. Highly recommend!" — Laurel, Dame reviewer
No climax-filled night is complete without some proper lubrication. Alu is one of the products Dame is best known for, a lube that's made from plant extracts and specially formulated with your vagina's pH in mind. Plus, it's free of glycerin, parabens, hormones, and sugars.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars with 257 reviews.
Reviews say: "Great! No issues with irritation or anything (I am sensitive asf), no staining the sheets, love that it is made with good ingredients. Does exactly what it says it will!" — Kiley, Dame reviewer
When you need a little help getting in the swing of things, the brand’s Arousal Serum has got your back. While other oral-friendly serums are known to cause infections, burns (in the worst way), and generally interfere with your the vagina's pH levels, Dame's version is made with natural ingredients like peppermint, ginger, and cinnamon, in an effort to maintain harmony downtown.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 90 reviews.
Reviewers say: "The arousal serum was surprisingly tingly. It smells pleasant and doesn't leave a gross residue like some other serums that I've tried. It definitely makes you feel things down there, and can be a little alarming at first if you're not familiar with such an intense tingling down there. But, it's fun to help increase sensation!" — Elizabeth, Dame reviewer
There's nothing like a good oil to make your foreplay even more sensual and exciting. Dame's newest addition to its sexual wellness line, the appropriately-named Sex Oil, is made from jojoba oil, damiana leaf extract, and kava kava root, and scented with sandalwood and cardamom; for a relaxing, stress-banishing foreplay session.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 15 stars.
Reviewers say: "This oil gives you just enough glide while still allowing for some friction to make all of your play super yummy. It smells great and after some wear and play, it nicely absorbs into your skin. So no messy clean-up, and you are left moisturized, smelling great, and satisfied!" — Jacqui, Dame reviewer
