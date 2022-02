An Exclusive Discount On Dame Sex Toys That Rivals A Black Friday Sale

Dame's newest toy, Com, is an ergonomic take on the traditional ramrod-straight wand vibrator . Created with its customers' needs in mind, this toy delivers where others have failed: it's comfortable and powerful. "We spoke with customers, we tried every wand on the market, and ultimately identified the need for a light, one-handed wand that was not intimidating or overpowering,” CEO Alexandra Fine told Refinery29. Angled to perfection to hit you right where you want it without much effort on your part; all you gotta do is sit back and ... well, cum.