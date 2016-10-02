Get This Stylish (& Functional) Bucket Bag Before It Sells Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



If you've ever invested in a bucket bag, you know that while it looks sleek and minimalist on the outside, it can turn into quite the black hole on the inside. Between balled-up receipts, used Kleenex, and loose makeup essentials, its catch-all shape can turn into a what feels like a waste bin in no time at all.



Dagne Dover, the super-organized handbag brand that's made a name for itself among type As, has just launched a chic leather collection, which racked up a wait list of close to 2,000 people leading up to its debut. Of the offering, the Ava bucket is one you're most about to need. Its pebbled texture is sophisticated enough to be your everyday work bag, but its the interior, complete with organizational pockets, that really makes this one a winner. Say goodbye to disarray and hello to a carryall that keeps everything in line.



If the hype leading up to launch is any indication, this bucket isn't going to last long. Click on to shop it now, as well as some similarly stylish (and functional!) pieces.