This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear On A Winter Night Out

Spring, summer, and even fall bring out the best in our dressed-for-success[ful-socializing] abilities — it's winter where we find ourselves falling off the social grid. Aside from a generalized fear of freezing temps and premature sunsets, the thought of putting an outfit together that looks halfway decent is enough to send us scurrying back to our sweatpant-clad post on the couch. So, in a 2020 effort to venture outside of our
comfort zones apartments, we brought in backup for some fresh winter-style perspective: you.
We tapped your savvy travel ensembles in 2019 and now we're back for your brazen, but cute, winter-night-out looks. After polling Refinery29 readers on their head-to-toe advice for frigid evenings on the town, the compelling outfit results are in — stacked with styling tips, accessorizing tricks, and trusted cold-weather brands. Tired of wearing the same jeans-and-boot combo every weekend? Forgotten what a going-out top even looks like? Sick of playing "I may leave you in the bar and never see you again" roulette with your favorite coats and bags? The brave, below-30° outfit champions ahead are here to help.
Whether you're in need of a complete wardrobe overhaul or just some creative reimagining of your current lineup, scroll on for 27 winter-outfit inspirations — from shoes to coats, to finishing touches — that will pry you from couch to closet and back into stylish socialization.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.