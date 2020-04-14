Wake Up & Put These On — Here Are The Cozy Slippers We’re Wearing Right Now

If you're looking for something with a little more oomph than a sock, but don't have any plans to hit the pavement in a pair of heels (or even sneakers, TBH), you've found the right place. Our team took a long look at our own sets of feet and are sharing our favorite cute slippers we've been padding 'round the house in. And since now's a good time as any to practice self-care, we're starting from the ground up with a fresh re-up on the coziest of footwear — slippers.
While you're probably expecting some slide-ons with a kitschy design on top (though we sometimes love those too!) or a pair from that infamous winter boot brand we love to hate (OK, we've filed those as well), this selection of slippers is all about finding and investing in the pair that makes you most happy. From snuggly shearling styles to knit pairs you'll never want to take off, these slippers aren't messing around. So before another day goes by, slip your tired feet into a pair of the ultra-luxurious slippers ahead.
