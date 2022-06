"They went crazy over it!" says a sexual educator's review of her senior center demo. "Many of them suffer from some type of arthritis in their hands and realized, when they started playing with it, that they loved how accessible it is." The gentle vibrations can also be used as massagers, and the easy-to-hold toys are especially great for people who experience chronic pain. Of the brand's most popular toy, a Pokémon-looking star named Starsi , one reviewer gushed, "I haven't found [a vibrator] gentle enough to not trigger pain flares and painful orgasms until the Starsi. The shape of it helps me to avoid any overstimulation to one area. I was able to have a painless orgasm. I could cry I'm so happy."It turns out, whether intentionally or unintentionally, these 100% silicone waterproof toys have reached all kinds of different demographics, who found comfort in the toys' accessible designs. As I browsed the site, it was easy to see why. The quirky-looking toys are broken into inclusive categories like internal, external, and butt-safe, bypassing the usual sex toy site labels of “for him” and “for her.” And each CLF (Cute Little Fucker, affectionately) is introduced with their name, pronouns, interests and origin story. The light, whimsical tone of the site immediately put me at ease, and the wide and wacky array of monster-themed toys in all kinds of shapes, colors, and textures couldn't help but make me smile. They are —literally — cute little fuckers. "I'm so happy to buy sex toys that support queer disabled folks, because I too am queer and disabled!" raves Liz, a first-time toy user, in her review. "I avoided sex toys in the past because they were too intimidating, but these little buddies are adorable."