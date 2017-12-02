20 Holiday Gifts That Will Sell Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
There are a plethora of reasons not to procrastinate holiday shopping. We always end up paying more for shipping, waiting in extremely long lines, and settling for gifts that are less than stellar. And despite having learned this the hard way, year after year after year, we never actually never get any better. But, there's another reason why you should shop early that you might not even think about, it's because the best gifts tend to sell out.
Between those little elves that start their holiday shopping before November even hits and the combined selling power of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the must-have gifts of the season can sometimes be wiped out before you can even start to sing "All I Want For Christmas Is You." So to avoid having your sister get mad at you because you don't get her the handbag she wanted — the one she had been dropping hints about for months — because you waited too long and now it's sold out, we're rounding up some sweet holiday gift ideas that you should go ahead and scoop up now. Consider it our holiday gift to you.