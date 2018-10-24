It'd be stating the obvious to say that coats aren't a fun clothing item to shop when you're under 5'4". Between sleeve length, overall coat length, and where the waist and shoulders actually fall (as opposed to where they're supposed to fall), there are a few design details and proportions that probably won't line up properly when your frame is on the smaller side. But, what's even more dreadful is how slim the pickings are when it comes to petite-specific alternatives.
Frankly, it's hard out here for a petite fashion-gal in the winter — options are limited, and no one wants to sacrifice their style just to settle for a coat whose sleeves hit where they're meant to. Despite the challenge at hand, we've scoped out a few on-trend options that work for fit and fashion. Just because you're short doesn't mean your outerwear has to fall short, and the proof is right here.