The hunt for good-looking, affordable clothing (and accessories) can have you feeling like you're about to rip your hair out. Sure, you might happen across that one hero item that's both on-trend and a good deal, but when it comes to building a wardrobe of solid finds for less than $30 apiece, chances are slim that you'll dig everything.



That's where we come in. After sleuthing around the internet for super cool finds that ring in under $30, we were able to round up not one, not two, not three, but 30 of them! You'll find everything from blouses, to dresses, to shoes, to bags, to sunnies in the slideshow ahead. Go forth and stock your closet with picks that will leave you and your wallet happy.