32 Crossbody Bags Perfect For Hands-Free Nights Out

You look pretty awesome in your party dress — if you do say so yourself — and with your favorite mixed drink in one hand, your other is free for some cutie to pull you to the dance floor. Party on, right?
Not so fast! Either you've got a wallflower sidekick who's guarding your clutch or a bag that will go where you do — no holds barred. For the sake of convenience (and being a good friend), let's assume it's the latter.
Crossbody bags are a no-brainer if your night will involve lots of movement. There's really no comparing a bag that straps securely to your person versus one that sits awkwardly in the crook of your arm. Ahead, we sharing 32 going-out picks that won't tie you down.