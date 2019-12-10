As your numb fingers and toes can attest, winter is swiftly arriving. Just as your nose is becoming reacquainted with a constant stream of tissues, so too are your bare feet rediscovering the misery of cold, uncarpeted flooring. Instead of resorting to strategically tiptoeing across your icy kitchen tiles, may we remind you that cozy slippers are very in this season.
A warm house slipper is an underrated staple your grandpa has been in for years. They're a homebody's best friend whether you're lounging around the living room or making a dash for the bodega to stock back up on cocoa. And just like your pop's cool plaid loafers, they come in an array of chic options you won't mind your grocer spotting.
From heel-to-toe faux fur to more sophisticated sets stylish enough to match your themed Christmas decor, we have you, and your feet, covered. Shop ahead to shop 17 pairs of cozy slippers worthy of keeping, gifting, or all of the above.
