30 Work-Appropriate Shoes That Are Actually Cool

How many times have you fallen in love with a pair of shoes, only to talk yourself out of buying them because you know you wouldn't be able to wear them to work? Then, you end up leaving the store empty-handed, head hanging in defeat, thinking about what your shoe game could have been. If only more options were office-appropriate...
Well, chin up, style-minded #GirlBoss, because there are plenty of work-ready shoes out there that are actually cool. From quirky loafers to trendy-yet-comfortable "grandma heels," your office shoes don't need to be a sad, toned-down expression of your real personal style. Plus, when your shoes are on-point, so is your confidence, and you can never go wrong with that. Click through to find your new go-to.
