When certain trends catch on, it happens like wildfire. I'm talking the Stan Smiths, the Mansur Gavriel bucket bags, and even the core trend articles from Zara (remember this skort that, like, everyone bought?). The only thing more boring than seeing the same item walk by you multiple times a day is falling victim to the everyone's-doing-it sensations yourself.
Sure, we're all guilty of jumping on the style bandwagon. And there's a reason pieces like a faux leather black moto jacket or the classic duck boot become so insanely popular: They're usually versatile, trendy, affordable, wearable by various personal styles, or just straight-up practical (or a combination of the above). And there's nothing wrong with that.
But, think of how much more fun getting dressed in the morning would be if you didn't have to worry about everyone else having the same jacket you do. It's called personal style, after all, so why not let your wardrobe truly reflect who you are?
To help, we've rounded up the 11 goods that have been everywhere lately, and 11 alternate options you can buy to really stand out from the crowd. With the New Year quickly approaching (like it or not), there's no better time to reinvent your staples and start getting more creative with your clothes.
