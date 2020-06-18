Enjoy: 25 Giant Inflatable Sprinklers & Pool Floats

We're guessing you landed on this page for one of the following reasons: (1) you love pools floats; (2) you wanted an inflatable pool, but they're out of stock and this is the next best thing; (3) you're bored. If so, then you're in luck — because we've rounded up 25 really over-the-top blowup water accessories that check those boxes and then some.
Run-of-the-mill raft-style floats will do the trick for those who are blessed with access to a body of water, and we've got plenty of those in outrageous mermaid to boat-sized flamingo shapes featured ahead. But, what about for us stuck-at-home summer people without pools? Don't fret, we found some even more extreme and cart-worthy solutions in the form of inflatable giant-unicorn and six-foot-tall Demogorgon sprinklers. Scroll on to shop — or, just for a few simple minutes of amusement.
