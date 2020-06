Enjoy: 25 Giant Inflatable Sprinklers & Pool Floats

Run-of-the-mill raft-style floats will do the trick for those who are blessed with access to a body of water , and we've got plenty of those in outrageous mermaid to boat-sized flamingo shapes featured ahead. But, what about for us stuck-at-home summer people without pools? Don't fret, we found some even more extreme and cart-worthy solutions in the form of inflatable giant-unicorn and six-foot-tall Demogorgon sprinklers. Scroll on to shop — or, just for a few simple minutes of amusement.