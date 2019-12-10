The Coolest Holiday Gifts (In Alphabetical Order)

The holiday season is nothing if not overwhelming. Not only are there endless RSVPs to juggle, outerwear decisions to make and ever-shrinking travel budgets to negotiate, there is the often-herculean task of shopping for gifts. With more eye-catching and entertainment-providing presents on the scene than ever, it’s very easy to get lost in a sea of face masks, succulents, zodiac swag, and adult puzzles. (Which, by the way, all make for excellent gifts.)
So far, we’ve rounded up trinkets in a lot of categories: stocking stuffers, earth-friendly accessories, howl-inducing white elephant gewgaws, and self-care essentials for the harried holiday do-gooder. (We even have a fancy hub for the best of the best at every budget, based on what we’ve been scoping out all year long.) For this 26-item list, we used the alphabet as our guide, and sussed out the most impressive pieces we could find from alpha to omega. If you’re in need of a little respite from the weeds of shopping, click through for some levity — and maybe you’ll find what you’ve been looking for.
