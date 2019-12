The Coolest Holiday Gifts (In Alphabetical Order)

The holiday season is nothing if not overwhelming. Not only are there endless RSVPs to juggle outerwear decisions to make and ever-shrinking travel budgets to negotiate, there is the often-herculean task of shopping for gifts. With more eye-catching and entertainment-providing presents on the scene than ever, it’s very easy to get lost in a sea of face masks, succulents , zodiac swag, and adult puzzles . (Which, by the way, all make for excellent gifts.)