9 Confetti-Packed Beauty Products That Are So Much Better Than Snow Globes

Between Halloween falling on a Wednesday (and therefore requiring two party-packed weekends) and the rightful pressures of tomorrow's midterm elections, this fall has been more stressful than monitoring the slow demise of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship. But now that we're nearly a full week into November, it's almost time to relish what's left of the year and redirect your attention to things that won't stress you the fuck out. (Pending tomorrow's outcomes, of course.)
Yes, we're talking about the holidays, the joyous time of the year when we bring out the decorations, buy coffee from Starbucks just for the seasonal cups, go all-in on glitter everywhere, and pop Champagne like we're celebrating life à la Drake. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more celebratory than that, beauty brands are now adding even more merriment to holiday packaging by throwing tons of confetti into the mix.
From actual confetti poppers with best-selling moisturizers inside to pretty, pearlescent palettes, there's something sparkly for everyone on your beauty-loving list — and we've rounded them all up so that you can walk into holiday parties with the confidence of Ellen DeGeneres during her 12 Days of Giveaways. Ahead, nine confetti beauty products that are far from your basic snow globe.
