Pete Davidson Just Joined The Rainbow Hair Club

If we’ve learned anything about Pete Davidson this year — and franky, who hasn’t? — it’s that the guy moves fast. Most glaringly, there was the whirlwind romance, engagement, and breakup with Ariana Grande (which all went down in a four month timespan). But just beneath the relationship headlines were a bevy of stylistic switch-ups that also kept us on our toes.
First came the the spontaneous tattoo sessions (of which there are too many to count), followed by post-breakup coverups. Then came the hair changes: a bleach job done in the Ariana days and a post-breakup haircut in which Davidson debuted buttery blonde tips. Now, the quick-change comedian has done it again, debuting a very cool smoky blue hair color in SNL’s latest promo video with Jonah Hill and Maggie Rogers.
The video’s debut — and Pete’s new blue hue — sent Twitter into a tailspin, naturally, with fans speculating on what the greyish-blue choice actually means. Is he lingering in some sort of existential grey area? Does the color match his mood? Is it a reaction to his breakup? Or is it totally random?
So let's recap: Gone is the two-toned color and DGAF roots. In its place is a unique and perfectly executed smoky shade that not only matches his body art, but is refreshingly easy on the eyes (particularly when compared to the brightest of blonde shades paired with the electro clothes). What's more, the deepwater shade has us furiously googling "Pete Davidson's colorist" — something we were not prepared to do today. (Or did he do it himself?! So many questions...)
Then there's the content of the video, in which Davidson gamely pokes fun at himself by proposing to Rogers in a bit. The takeaway? The comedian is doing just fine, thank you very much — and if you ask us, looking better than ever, too.
