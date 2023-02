Everything That Happened When I Came Off The Pill After 6 Years

The nurse I spoke to during my most recent pill check informed me that there are few risks to being on the pill for an extended period of time and that it was unlikely that coming off the pill would benefit my long-term fertility or impact the potential of long-term health issues. However, as long as I used other forms of protection, there was no harm in coming off it if that was something I wanted to do — I could stop taking my pill that same day. Another factor in my decision was that I’ve been reading for the past few years about the seismic impact the pill can have on people who take it. When I was first prescribed the pill at age 17, my doctor warned me about the very low risk of serious health issues like blood clots and cervical cancer, and talk among my friends in my teenage years informed me that taking the pill might lead to weight gain (although there isn’t enough evidence to suggest this is accurate ).What I didn’t know at the time was that the synthetic hormones used in the pill could potentially alter my sex drive mood and even the function of my brain