17 Gravel-Grinding Wedding Guest Shoes Perfect For Dancing On Uneven Ground

Comfortable heels may not even be part of the ensemble equation if your invitation promises a picnic in the park or a bonfire by the sea because kitten heels or other styles of slim, low-heeled dress shoes could render a walk to your seat as arduous as a Tough Mudder obstacle course. So, this list of chunky summer platforms , lug soles, flats, and other comfort shoe brand options sticks to suggestions that give you the best chance of pleasantly partying outside. You can always go barefoot if you can withstand some sole scalding or dirt between your toes but if you want a functional sandal to complete your wedding guest look , one of the 17 pairs ahead — in order from least to most gravel-grinding — could be your ticket to summer wedding outfit bliss.