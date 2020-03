Google’s search results for the origins of leggings yields a definitive year: 1959 (aka the year that reasonably ensued 1958’s invention of Spandex). However, a similar virtual query for the humble beginnings of jeggings leads to a more divisive outcome: slews of articles denouncing its very invention. Often mocked, ridiculed, and met with regular derision, these jean-legging hybrids have been cast to the bottom of fashion food chains — where everyone from The Daily Beast (deeming it “ The Trend From Hell ”) to Cosmopolitan (detesting its “ front pocket fake-out ” effect) have taken critical swings.