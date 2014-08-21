We hate to get all "Later, summer" on you, but fall is happening whether you like it or not. With it, a transition back to chunky knits, tights, closed-toes shoes, and pumpkin-spice lattes, among other things. It's comforting, in a way, knowing what's coming. Though, you probably weren't counting on combat boots — your mud-stomping festival favorite from summer — to have a major renaissance.