We hate to get all "Later, summer" on you, but fall is happening whether you like it or not. With it, a transition back to chunky knits, tights, closed-toes shoes, and pumpkin-spice lattes, among other things. It's comforting, in a way, knowing what's coming. Though, you probably weren't counting on combat boots — your mud-stomping festival favorite from summer — to have a major renaissance.
Don't worry, though — traditional black Dr. Martens are still sticking around this season. But, overall, you'll notice these rubber-soled styles taking on a gentler air by way of striking metallics, bold prints, and lighter hues. Even if you do opt for a classic iteration, the key here is to pair 'em with outfits you wouldn't necessarily expect, like the sweatshirt-miniskirt combo demonstrated here. Have no fear and ready to experiment? You know what to do next...