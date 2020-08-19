The Funniest College Hookup Stories On Reddit

In all the discussion about college hookup culture, something people miss is that sex can actually be… funny. College sex doesn’t look like it does on Gossip Girl, after all. For one thing, unlike Blair Waldorf, you’re sharing a dorm room or an apartment with other students, instead of having a whole mansion to yourself. And there are no maids around to clean up your mess or fix your post-sex hair, either.
So, let’s embrace funny sex stories. Remember, awkward sex can be hot, too. "We have a choice in every moment to decide whether something is going to be awkward, especially during sex," Emily Morse, PhD, sexologist and host of the Sex With Emily podcast, previously told Refinery29. "The mood is only going to get ruined if you let it. Sex is hot, pleasurable, dirty, awkward, and funny all at the same time. So when something funny happens, there’s no harm in having a quick laugh and continuing on."
So whether you spill lube everywhere, have sex in a bunk bed and hit your head on the ceiling, or accidentally fart mid-coitus, go ahead and laugh. Funny sex can be great, and even if you're embarrassed in the moment, it will make for a good story later on. Here are some of the funniest college hookup stories we could find on Reddit.