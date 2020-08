The Funniest College Hookup Stories On Reddit

So, let’s embrace funny sex stories. Remember, awkward sex can be hot, too. "We have a choice in every moment to decide whether something is going to be awkward , especially during sex," Emily Morse, PhD, sexologist and host of the Sex With Emily podcast, previously told Refinery29 . "The mood is only going to get ruined if you let it. Sex is hot, pleasurable, dirty, awkward, and funny all at the same time. So when something funny happens, there’s no harm in having a quick laugh and continuing on."