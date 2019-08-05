All The Sex Things You Need Before Heading Off To College

Prepping to leave for college feels like one big checklist; there's a list for all the school supplies you'll definitely need, a list for the extra clothes hangers you think you'll need, and a list for the cute dorm décor you won't really need (but will buy anyway). Amidst this sea of checklists, there's an important one that you might have missed: a sexual health list.
We're not just talking about protection, although that's definitely important. This list covers everything you need to be prepared for safe and enjoyable sex while on campus, if you do want to have sex in college (about 39% of college students are virgins). Ahead, we've rounded up a few sex-related essentials that you may want to add to your running college prep-list — or at least order from inside your cute dorm room.
