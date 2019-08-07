15 Chic Desk Accessories For A Back-To-School Makeover

These days, we've swapped pop quizzes and glitter gel pens for early morning meetings and paper clips. And although we won't be returning to bulky three-ring binders, we will be revisiting our back-to-school shopping tactics to reorganize our adult lives. The same strategy we used to curate our school-supply list can now be chicly applied to our in-office desktops.
Ahead, find the stylishly sharp buys that will take you and your workspace from end-of-summer slump to a balling-for-fall mentality. All it takes is sleek organization solutions, vibrant color-blocking, and a few unique accessories to streamline your office spot and skills. The next time your boss schedules a 9 a.m. Monday "regroup," just remember how fresh your desk looks — you and your rainbow Le Pen assortment got this.
