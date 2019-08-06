Bed Bath & Beyond's Best Sellers Are All Life-Long Essentials

Back-to-school season is not complete without a trip to Bed Bath & Beyond. The multi-department mega store is a major shopping destination for college-living essentials, from shower caddies to bed risers and mini fridges. But, after tapping the company for its bestselling products, we were surprised to find goods that aren't just student-exclusive. The top-purchased products are life-long essentials for both dorm rooms, starter apartments, and beyond.
Ahead, we combined Bed Bath & Beyond's ten back-to-school bestsellers with its top bestselling items of all time. The resulting lineup comes together like an ultimate home checklist guide — with powerful hand-vacuums, single-serve coffee makers, top-rated bedding to bath sets, non-slip hangers, and portable steamers all included. Scroll on to shop 20 top-selling living essentials that are college tested and post-college approved.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.