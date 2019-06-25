Bed Bath & Beyond supported all of our big home-away-from-home milestones, stocking the basics from shower caddies in shared dorm rooms to mattress protectors in first apartments. But for those of us who've outgrown bed risers and monogrammed laundry totes, the massive retailer still holds a plethora of forever-home essentials, too — with the most notable and surprising finds tucked inside its lineup of exclusive brands.
If you've yet to see or shop any of BB&B's private labels, then we've got the rundown on all six of the stylish lines for you ahead. Each distinctly-styled collection curates a category of home goods that range from furnishings to decor, tableware staples, kitchen tools, organization solutions, and more that are suited for outfitting sophisticated spaces. Scroll on to discover which one can help stock your new home-away-from-home chapter in elevated and affordable fashion — whether it's with a set of marbled stoneware plates, chic entertaining decor, top rated bedding, or premium stainless steel gadgets.
