Bed Bath & Beyond Just Launched A Private Label Home & Furniture Line

Someone call Abbi Jacobson and tell her that the day has come: Bed Bath & Beyond just launched its first private label home brand, Bee & Willow Home. No 20%-off coupon should be spared.
The line ranges in price from $4.99 cleaning supplies to a $999 couch, a fact which we can only imagine would have delighted Jacobson's coupon-stockpiling Broad City character.
Bed Bath & Beyond describes its new exclusive range of home goods and furniture as an, “eclectic mix of rustic and modern styles” inspired by the farmhouses and cottages of our coziest of dreams. We're especially partial to the affordable rugs, hanging fruit baskets, and rustic bowls, but we'll let you decide how to use those beloved coupons.
Check out a sampling of Bee & Willow buys, ahead.