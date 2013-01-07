The NYC-inspired line is led by designer team, Sandra Canselier and Lisa Nading. They have crafted a collection of sweet spring shoes that can polish off your slacks or skirt ensembles while keeping you on your feet (where we can normally find you anyway) without all the fussy straps or flimsy soles. Furthermore, the ethical fashion company observes environmentally sound practices, such as using vegetable dyes, accredited leather tanneries, and locally produced, organic, and recycled materials. Plus, with a finished product that's sure to last seasons — if not, a lifetime — it's not only the grass that's green on the other side.