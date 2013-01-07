The grass is always greener on the other side. While we pine for luxe and cozy boots to wear all winter, it doesn't take too long to start wishing for something a little lighter to soothe our unseasonal sartorial sides. In this case, as winter hits its peak, we're talking sandals. Ah, remember those? While we can't quite slip into an airy pair just yet, Coclico gets our brain thinking ahead with the prettiest sandals (and flats, too) that are so comfy-looking, they give our knee-highs a run for their bootstraps.
The NYC-inspired line is led by designer team, Sandra Canselier and Lisa Nading. They have crafted a collection of sweet spring shoes that can polish off your slacks or skirt ensembles while keeping you on your feet (where we can normally find you anyway) without all the fussy straps or flimsy soles. Furthermore, the ethical fashion company observes environmentally sound practices, such as using vegetable dyes, accredited leather tanneries, and locally produced, organic, and recycled materials. Plus, with a finished product that's sure to last seasons — if not, a lifetime — it's not only the grass that's green on the other side.
Priced between $295 and $395, most of the pairs are already available online for spring, or you can check out our favorites, ahead.
Photo: Courtesy of Coclico