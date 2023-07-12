Coach’s New Collaboration Is Kirsten Dunst-Approved

Growing up doesn’t mean we should have to sacrifice our sense of playfulness and imagination — especially when it comes to our personal style — and the latest collaboration from New York fashion brand Coach with Observed By Us is a perfect reminder of exactly that.
Launching today, the new collection was co-created by the LA-based project founded by actor Kirsten Dunst and illustrator/designer Jessica Herschko. The duo has brought their signature quirky illustrations (all hand-drawn by Herschko) and bold use of color (which evoke Coach’s heritage hues) to a line of ready-to-wear, bags, footwear, and accessories that celebrate creativity and craftsmanship.
Each item in the collab is inspired by classic American silhouettes found in Dunst’s own closet. Find pieces like star-printed denim overalls, crisp button-ups with a flower peeking out of the front pocket and a heart on the collar, a wool pointelle crop top, a summer-ready straw hat embellished with blue roses, and a Tabby bag printed with birthday candles.
“Creating this collection with Kirsten and Jessica was delightful. We got to celebrate our shared love of imagination and playfulness,” Coach creative director, Stuart Vevers, said in a press release. “Kirsten, and her style, has often been an inspiration for me, so to design alongside her and Jessica, and to blend their vivid storytelling and color with our own American heritage design language and craftsmanship was really inspiring.”
The pieces in the Coach x Observed by Us collaboration also feature unique patches with stories in Herschko’s handwriting that give even more life to her illustrations — think: a sailboat journey where dinosaurs (a nod to house mascot Rexy) are encountered, as seen embroidered on the Rogue Crossbody bag.
“We started Observed By Us to create clothing and other items with images that evoke a special, happy feeling and a sense of appreciation for both the natural and the man made,” said Herschko in the press release. “It was very fun to collaborate with Coach because, much like us, they see a world of possibility in the small details and have the ability to execute that perfectly.”
This new launch already has celebrity fans, too. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri was seen wearing a button-down and corduroy shorts from the collection last month while doing press for the upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
The debut of the collaboration comes on the heels of Coach launching a sister line Coachtopia, which was revealed earlier this spring as a sub-brand that prioritizes sustainability, upcycled materials, and life-cycle transparency for its pieces. Coach also recently announced that it will be releasing a collab with brand ambassador Lil Nas X, who made his runway debut walking in the house’s s/s '23 show, as part of its winter collection.
The Coach x Observed by Us collection is available to shop in select stores and online, with prices ranging from $20 to $595.
