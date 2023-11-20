At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Black Friday, the shopping extravaganza of the year, is only a handful of days away, and we're all waiting in anticipation for the full slate of sales. Thankfully, Coach has sensed our excitement and kickstarted its sale before Thanksgiving. Yes, folks the doors to Coach's Early Black Friday Sale have opened, and so has the brand's November event. While you peruse the brand's heavily discounted Early Black Friday offerings, you can also get 25% off select full-price styles with the code TAKE25 until November 28 as part of its larger November sales event. The sale covers sought-after handbags from various lines such as the Shine Collection, the viral Tabby, and more.
Coach's Early Black Friday deals are the best time to finally own that crossbody you've been eyeing all season long or get ahead of the trend and take your guesses on what'll be the new it-bag. The endless sale has a vast array of styles, including quirky quilted bags in endearing shapes like hearts, edgy crescent-shaped bags with detachable chains, and classic, versatile top handles that can be worn as a crossbody.
There's so much to look forward to this shopping season — especially with Cyber Monday deals yet to be announced. You'll want to bookmark this page, as we'll consistently update it with the latest discounted items. In the meantime, scroll on from all the best items from Coach's Early Black Friday Sale ahead.
The Best Coach Crossbody Bags On Sale
If you were waiting to get your hands on the Tabby, you're in luck, as a compact messenger bag version is on sale. Several of Coach's other whimsical crossbody bags are also included within the roundup, along with more roomy options like the Brooke Carryall. There's a crossbody for a variety of preferences, whether you're on the hunt for a sleek weekday bag or a small, playful one to carry only your essentials for the weekends.
The Best Coach Shoulder Bags On Sale
Coach's shoulder bags have amassed a cult following for being a fan favorite for weddings, date nights, and any event where you want to have a bit of pizzazz. Along with the snazzy options, the sale now offers more casual choices to freely style for any occasion. Prepare for bucket bags in pretty light hues, from white to buttercup yellow, and soft pebble leather handbags.
The Best Coach Mini Bags On Sale
No matter how many extra large totes pop up within the fashion world, mini bags aren't budging. And rumor has it the style will get even smaller for spring 2024. Find your new bestie to tag along into the new year with Coach's Y2K-inspired baguette bags and similar candy-colored pouches that you've seen from the brand's sister line, Coachtopia. The little gems are some of the most covetable pieces within the brand's Early Black Friday sale.
The Best Coach Top Handle Bags On Sale
Top handle bags are the season's must-have style. We've spotted fashion enthusiasts and celebs putting their own spin on the classy silhouette from street shots to runways and red carpets. Coach is keeping you in check by offering refined versions on sale, like top handles bags with gold accents to more boxy, work-appropriate totes.
The Best Coach Wallets On Sale
Enter the new year on a high note with a fresh, colorful wallet from Coach. There are ID cases for minimalists who still want a little bit of maximalism, in bold zebra or leopard print, as well as larger format wallets in vibrant one-tone hues. While the brand has plenty of handbags in stock, only a limited amount of wallets are available, so you'll want to hurry to get your pick.
