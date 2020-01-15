Magically Maximize Closet Space & Your Wardrobe With These 14 Clothing Subscriptions

The beginning of the year is ripe for self-reflection and evaluation of the things that surround you. Come January, we begin to question our habits and possessions — are we living our lives in the most optimal way? Do we really need all of this stuff? For we shopping enthusiasts, the answer is often a hard no: we spend a lot of time agonizing over garments in stores, spending too much money, and filling our wardrobes with stuff we don’t wear. So we often find ourselves looking for a better, more efficient, and more streamlined way to shop for clothes — and the solution often exists in the form of a clothing subscription service.
Available in a variety of prices and frequencies, the “subscription” model of shopping runs the gamut; from monthly-fee memberships where customers can constantly rotate their closets (like Rent the Runway) to the “shop at home” structure where shoppers can receive boxes for small fees and pay only for what they keep (like Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe). Maybe you’re simply not a fan of the brick-and-mortar experience and want to test out clothing from the privacy of your bedroom, or you’re craving sartorial variety but lack the space, budget, and/or desire to own more stuff than you need. No matter your situation, there’s definitely a subscription service out there for you. We found 14 of them and broke them down by cost, sizing availability, and overall vibe; so that you can decide which one is best to serve you in 2020.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.