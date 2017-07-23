This Dress Has Already Sold Out 7 — Yes, 7 — Times

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If you ask me, no brand has mastered the art of the dress quite as beautifully as Christy Dawn. But, there's just one problem — the best ones are gone before you can even blink. (Seriously, there's an entire section of the site dedicated to all the ones that have sold out). And if you're wondering why, it
likely definitely has something to do with the fact that each piece is made in limited quantities out of deadstock fabric (that, and they're super-flattering and photogenic, too).
One particular style, however, has been causing quite the frenzy: The Lennon dress, which has short, voluminous sleeves, a midi-length, and buttons down the front, has been released seven times in different prints — and every one sells out, every single time. The brand tends to let its followers know on Instagam a day or two before it's restocked, and each time, the comments are littered with notes from both the few lucky shoppers ("I got the last one!"), and the ones who will have to try again next time ("Ugh, missed it again!"). Most recently, it was an effortless tan stripe that went viral. And needless to say, I'll be setting an alarm next time this piece comes back (fingers crossed that it does).
In the meantime, you can check out the rest of Christy Dawn's dresses here. And if you're not down to wait for the restock, click on for some similar, not-as-hard-to-get-your-hands-on options.