22 Affordable Wedding Dresses For Your Super-Special Ceremony

If you find yourself among the growing number of brides in search of a dress that’s both pretty and pretty affordable to wear at your scaled-down ceremony, look no further. We rounded up the sweetest white dresses on the internet, both from the ranks of traditional bridal retailers and reader-favorite shops alike. Don’t worry, you’ll still find plenty of tulle, chiffon, and lace in the slides ahead — you just won’t have to break the bank to obtain it.