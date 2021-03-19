22 Affordable Wedding Dresses For Your Super-Special Ceremony

It’s no secret that your average wedding looks very different than it did 12 months ago. Goodbye, cavernous venues, triple-digit guest-lists, and weekend-long itineraries; hello, livestreamed ceremonies, lace-adorned face coverings, and seated dinner for fewer than 10 people. Whether you’re just beginning to wedding-plan or you’ve had to re-think a ceremony planned pre-COVID, your wedding budget poses a stark contrast to the one you would have whipped up at the beginning of 2020.
There’s also the matter of the dress. Brides are still hankering to walk down the aisle in fabulous white frocks — even if it’s just in their own backyards — but are trading in floor-sweeping, princess-y confections in favor of stunningly simple getups. The Washington Post recently reported that bridal retailers are revamping their offerings, serving up affordable and pared-down dresses to suit the intimate mini-monies that have become more common since the onset of the pandemic.
If you find yourself among the growing number of brides in search of a dress that’s both pretty and pretty affordable to wear at your scaled-down ceremony, look no further. We rounded up the sweetest white dresses on the internet, both from the ranks of traditional bridal retailers and reader-favorite shops alike. Don’t worry, you’ll still find plenty of tulle, chiffon, and lace in the slides ahead — you just won’t have to break the bank to obtain it.
