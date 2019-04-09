Congratulations, you’re in a wedding party! With this new position of power comes great responsibility. Depending on the ball-out levels of the nuptials in question, you may be on the hook for attendance — and maybe even planning — of an engagement party, bridal shower, or a bachelorette weekend. It’s exciting to be on this wild ride with your closest of friends, but ever-so-slightly nerve-wracking — not to mention, wallet-stretching.