Congratulations, you’re in a wedding party! With this new position of power comes great responsibility. Depending on the ball-out levels of the nuptials in question, you may be on the hook for attendance — and maybe even planning — of an engagement party, bridal shower, or a bachelorette weekend. It’s exciting to be on this wild ride with your closest of friends, but ever-so-slightly nerve-wracking — not to mention, wallet-stretching.
No matter who’s getting married or where it’s happening, it's likely that you're going to need a new bridesmaid dress if you’re going to be in the wedding. As thrifty and resourceful as you might be, it’s hard to circumvent the deeply specific needs of the bridal-party dress code, and with the halo of events that’s sure to surround the wedding, you might not be in a position to shell out a ton of money of the dress. But we have a hunch that it was your thrift and resourcefulness that brought you here in the first place, because we’ve rounded up some of the best bridesmaids-friendly dresses that we could find for under $100. We think one (or more) of them will do the trick, so that you can focus on doing your part leading up to the celebration and chugging champagne once it’s all over.