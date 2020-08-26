You’ll Never Need To Spend Over $200 For Boots Again

After a long summer, we're welcoming the black boot season with open arms. Easy summer outfits and, by default, summer-friendly shoes gave our toes ample time to enjoy some vitamin D. But their exposed status has also meant three to four months of dirty feet and frequent at-home pedicures. They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and our depleted nail salon funds have us anxiously awaiting a season where we can cover everything up.
Of course, we aren't planning on completely giving up our open-toe sandals until the deep, cold temperatures of winter pry them from our frosty feet. But we are willing to let ourselves re-adopt walkable ankle boots. To make the idea more bearable, we have rounded up 38 must-have fall boots, all under $200. Tell your toes that it's not them, it's you, and prepare to bundle them up in any one of the picks ahead.
