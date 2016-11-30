10 Dirt-Cheap European Getaways To Plan NOW

If you're not a frequent traveler, scrolling through your friends' photos on Facebook or Instagram might start to feel a little overwhelming. You might be left wondering how they afford to be such jet-setters, especially if you're barely making rent.



But with flash sales on flight deals and the rise in alternative lodging options, traveling doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. To find out what destinations will really give you the best bang for your buck, we turned to Airbnb. The company looked at data on stays between January 10, 2015 and January 10, 2016, and compiled their findings into a list of the most affordable European cities.



You might be surprised by the numbers. Many of the listings are just $33 or $34 a night, on average — and they're in some seriously swoon-worthy and underrated locations. (Think Greece, Poland, and Croatia, just to name a few.)



So if you're feeling spontaneous and want to make some last-minute travel plans, consider booking an Airbnb in one of these 10 cities, stat. With accommodations this affordable, all you have to do is spring for flights.

