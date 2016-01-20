We'll be the first to admit we've got expensive taste. But, that doesn't mean that a good, cheap thrill (especially one that looks much pricier than it is) can't give us the same kind of warm fuzzies. So each week, we're spotlighting one Cheap Chase that fills our cravings. Keep an eye on this space weekly for stylish buys someone on the R29 Fashion team recently added to cart — because, after all, sharing is caring.
The slip-on loafer is one of those overnight style sensations that seemed to have come out of thin air and land on the feet of practically everyone we know. Largely thanks to Gucci, it was nearly impossible to scroll through your Instagram feed or a street style blog without seeing some iteration of the now wildly popular silhouette. The only problem? Scoring a pair of these coveted kicks certainly isn't wallet-friendly (and we don't blame you if you don't want to — or simply can't afford to — shell out a grand on a pair for yourself).
Fortunately, Charles & Keith, one of the industry's best-kept secrets when it comes to on-trend-yet-affordable wares, has made the style its own (minus the pricey kangaroo fur and the guilt that might come with buying a blatant knockoff). Perfect for throw-on-and-go, the brand's affordable beige and black slip-ons ring in at under $50, even though they look like a million bucks. Paired with an all-black jeans-and-blazer look, they're a foolproof way to turn things up a notch without experiencing a dose of buyer's remorse. Nab a pair of these loafers below, and be sure to check back next week for another guilt-free score.
Charles & Keith Slip-on Loafers, $39, available at Charles & Keith.
