The holidays are fast approaching, which means we're all in a frenzy strategizing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are certain other things we brace ourselves for every season, too, like an endless list of gifts we check way more than twice, and an inbox filled to the brim with invites. Part of getting into the festive spirit is digging into the normally neglected rack of party wear we tend to amass just in case. The one thing these closet staples have in common? Sparkles on sparkles.
We love adding some shimmer to our day-to-day, be it through hidden lurex socks or full-on sequins. But, sparkly stuff gets showcased on an entirely different scale come party season. Head-to-toe embellishment is certainly a bold choice (even if it's a once-a-year thing), but it doesn't always have to be intimidatingly bold. Lately, celebrities have been embracing the glittery look, albeit in an unexpectedly subtle way — darker hues, longer silhouettes, and (our personal favorite) knitted fabrics that make for a more understated sheen. Get those holiday-dressing ideas flowing with some fresh-from-the-red-carpet inspiration, ahead.
