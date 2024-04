Latina Artists Rarely Get Their Flowers. Billboard Women in Music Is Changing This

For Karol G, who in 2019 said that it took her 14 years to make an impact in the music industry, the Women of the Year Award was a big deal. “Oh my God! [This] might be the most significant and important recognition of all my career. This is super special. This is Woman of the Year, but this is the first time ever a [Latin American] is named the Woman of the Year. So I have to give my speech in Spanish, of course,” she said as her Griselda co-star and fellow colombiana actor Sofia Vergara proudly stood next to her after presenting her the award.