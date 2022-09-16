And you get so much less afraid to just jump when you know that your bones are going to heal. So fuck it if I end up falling in love with somebody that breaks my heart. Fuck it, because if they break it, I know that I can pick it up. It might take me a few weeks, but it's not going to take me years like it took me before because a bitch is better now. And I just know what to do if I aim for something in my career, and I don't make it when I wanted to make it. It's OK because I'm well-equipped to know that I'm OK and I can just go back to the drawing board and nobody can tell me anything because I've accomplished way more with way less. So watch me do it again.