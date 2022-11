20 Purrfect Gifts For All The Cat Ladies In The House

Having a cat person on your holiday gift list is both a blessing and a curse. It's a blessing because narrowing down your options to exclusively feline-adjacent objects in a way makes the shopping process that much more streamlined. However, shopping for a cat person is also a curse because so much of the made-for-kitty-lovers marketplace can veer tragically corny or basic. What we do not want is to simply get a passing grade from our ride-or-die cat ladies — so the trick is to seek out super-fun gift ideas adorned with different iterations of our furry little friends that are actually chic and practical.