Yep, we're endorsing the easy pant in a big way, bringing you our 14 favorite reasons why ahead. In cool chambray, sleek leather, patterns, and neutrals, the pairs of stretchy-waistband pantaloons we've gathered are the perfect, comfortable pieces you'll actually want to sport out and about. Pair them with heels and a tank, and you've got yourself a sexy look, you pajama-loving lady. Or, add a sweatshirt and slip-on sneakers, and your brunch ensemble is a snap, you lounge-around gal. Click through to scope out our picks, which are guaranteed to suit every type of occasion and can be styled any which way. Consider your wish for stylish, cozy, wear-everywhere clothing granted.