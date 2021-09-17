We Rustled Up The Internet’s Best Cardigans For Fall

If you were wondering whether or not cardigan sweaters are still "in" this season, fear not. The cozy button-down/sweater hybrid item has not stopped trending since THAT Harry Styles moment last summer. In fact, expect to see all sorts of takes on this particular sweater style in the months ahead because it's back and bigger than ever (and in some cases we mean that very literally).
The best thing about the cardigan (and perhaps the reason it always finds its way to the top of our shopping wish lists regardless of the season) is that it's a bit of a wardrobe chameleon. Whether you're crazy for cashmere or you prefer something more of the chunky cable knit variety (see Chris Evans in Knives Out for reference), the cardigan has a way of morphing into whatever autumn aesthetic you want. Whether it's an oversized silhouette, grandmother-inspired crochet, or preppy matching set, the cardigan does it all. Wear it open, wear it closed, wear it over a dress for an evening out or as a makeshift blanket for a night spent on the sofa. However you want to rock your cardigan this fall, we've pulled together a bunch of different options to help you ace the ensemble.
